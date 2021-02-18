Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 progresses smoothly

Eiji Aonuma, producer of the saga, sends a message to the community apologizing for the lack of news regarding this sequel.

The development of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is progressing well. Eiji Aonuma, in a message during the Nintendo Direct addressed to the entire community prior to the reveal of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, has apologized for the lack of news about the long-awaited video game; and he also anticipates that this year we will have new information about it.

“The development continues on its course”

“Surely many of you have seen me and thought that in the end I was going to share news about the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. I’m so sorry ”, begins intoning the producer of the Hyrule Hero series. “Development is ongoing and we hope to provide you with more information this year,” he added. “For now, we ask for your patience,” says the director, responsible for the original video game and main producer of all iterations of the main series since The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (2000, N64).

The sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild is coming out on Nintendo Switch; without date

The direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has no release date yet; in fact, it doesn’t have a definitive name either. His announcement took place within the framework of E3 2019, in June of that year, and since then we have only known small details through interviews; but always in a very brief and ambiguous way.

If we look back and stick only to statements by Nintendo itself, we know that this title will be “a little darker” than the original work; as was Majora’s Mask regarding Ocarina of Time. It goes without saying that this project was originally going to be a DLC for Breath of the Wild, but its scale began to grow and they realized that additional content “was not enough”. Thus, it became a video game with three years of development.

On the other hand, in a job offer published in July 2019, we learned that there will be “dungeons” in the sequel, although it was not specified what kind. We recommend you read this other article dedicated to unraveling the meaning of the Gerudo texts from the E3 2019 presentation trailer, but only if you have completed the original video game.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the biggest hits on Nintendo Switch with more than 21.45 million copies sold worldwide until December 31st; It is the best-selling work, by far, of the entire series.