Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Gets New Video and Arrives in 2022!

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was revealed during E3 2019, but since then we’ve only been waiting for something, some news about the long-awaited game. And today (15), this wait is over, my friends! Check out the trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 on Nintendo Switch coming in 2022 below!

