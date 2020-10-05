Zeiss ZX1 pre-ordered two years after launch

The full-frame compact camera Zeiss ZX1 was introduced in 2018. After the introduction of the built-in Lightroom CC and the device with other unusual features, not much was raised. The now forgotten Android-based ZX1 was instantly pre-ordered on B&H Photo’s website with a $ 6,000 price tag.

The ZX1 has top-notch features for a compact camera. 37.4 megapixel sensor, 35mm. The fixed Zeiss Dragon F / 2 lens, 255 zones autofocus and 4.3 inch 1280 x 720 pixel display are among the first to catch the eye.

The ZX1’s screen can be used to run Adobe Lightroom CC. However, a subscription is required to transfer the edited images to the desktop. With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB-C connections, photos taken with the ZX1 can be transferred to other devices and uploaded to cloud services.

While all these features sound striking, it can be said that a $ 6,000 full-frame compact camera will not appeal to a very large audience. Zeiss’s job is complicated by the timely availability of similar options like the Sony RX1 and Leica Q2 at relatively affordable prices.

Although pre-orders have been opened for the Zeiss ZX1, there is no exact release date yet.



