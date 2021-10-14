Zé do Caixão Will Win A Remake With Elijah Wood’s Producer

Zé do Caixão: One of the most iconic characters in Brazilian fiction should now also gain space on the international screen. Apparently, Zé do Caixão, created by filmmaker José Mojica Marins, will win two remakes, one American and the other Mexican. Abroad, the character is known as Coffin Joe.

On ScreenDaily, One Eyed Films, which owns the character’s rights, confirmed that it has already signed the production contract.

The idea is being developed by the producer SpectreVision, founded by Elijah Wood, the eternal Frodo of The Lord of the Rings. According to the company, the objective of the reboot is to give a vision “more accessible and updated, faithful to the dedicated audience of Zé do Caixão, while introducing the character to a new audience”.

Production in progress

ScreenDaily claims that the Spanish version is already in development and will feature a script by Lex Ortega and Adrian Garcia Bogliano (Human Animals). The American reboot is to be directed by Daniel Noah and Josh C. Waller.

“Zé do Caixão is an iconic and indelible bogeyman that deserves to be reinvented for our contemporary culture. We look forward to creating a new feature that captures the dark art of Marins’ unique creation for our modern world,” said Noah.

There is no forecast for the release of remakes yet.