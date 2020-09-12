Zcoin’s (XZC) first halving is just around the corner

Zcoin (XZC), a known crypto currency focused on privacy, will complete the first block prize halving in the coming days.

XZC, which was launched in 2016 and saw its highest level on December 26, 2017 with $ 170, according to estimates, will complete the halving around September 15, 2020 at 01:00. As of this date, block rewards will decrease from 25 XZC to 12.5 XCZ.

As the halving date approached, the hash rate, a sign of participation in mining, gradually decreased. The hash rate, which was measured as 133 GH / s in February, is at the level of 40 GH / s as of today. This value is 0.03 percent of Bitcoin’s hash rate.

After the halving, the distribution of the mining reward will change as well as the halving. Before the halving, 56 percent of the block reward goes to the miners, while this rate will be 50 percent after the halving. In addition, the share of the development fund will increase from 6 percent to 15 percent.

Zcoin (XZC) is an open source, privacy-focused cryptocurrency launched in September 2016. Traded on many exchanges from Binance to Huobi, XZC finds buyers at $ 5.21 in the minutes of the news, and its market value is just over $ 57 million.



