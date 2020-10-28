Zcoin’s name and logo are completely changed. Crypto money will now be called “Firo” at the end of next month.

Privacy-focused crypto money project Zcoin announced today that the project will be rebranded on November 30 and the new name of the crypto currency will be “Firo” after this date.

According to the statement, the name “Firo” reflects the burning of coins, which will soon become one of the features of the cryptocurrency’s privacy mechanism and evokes fire.

After the Lelantus update, Zcoin will have a system that allows its users to destroy old coins and buy new coins that have not been processed before.

Also, the new name was chosen for practical reasons. The team argues that the new name is succinct and easy to say.

The transition to Firo will be launched on November 30, and Zcoin’s website will also be moved to firo.org on this date.

The new name is also part of Zcoin’s Lelantus update. Reuben Yap, one of the executives of Zcoin, said, “Our transition from zero to Firo accurately describes how Zcoin is moving away from the roots of the Zerecoin protocol.” said. Zcoin was first built on the Zerocoin protocol, a system closely related to Zcash’s Zerocash protocol.

When Lelantus is activated, it is stated that a higher degree of anonymity, better performance will be offered in the crypto currency, and transaction sizes will decrease.

After Zcoin’s new name announcement, the price rose from $ 3.85 to $ 4.



