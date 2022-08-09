Another original cast joins the Joker’s lines: Folie à Deux. Zazi Beats is in talks to reprise her role as Sophie Dumond in the long-awaited sequel to the 2019 film directed by Todd Phillips and co-written with Scott Silver.

Although the Joker was originally conceived as a separate film without sequels, in June last year Warner Bros. confirmed that the sequel is in development, and filming will begin around December. Joker: Folie à Deux, which is reportedly going to be a musical, is due to hit theaters on October 4, 2024. The first Joker movie became a huge hit, grossing $1.074 billion worldwide despite an R rating, and won numerous awards, including the Academy Award for Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix.

Deadline has announced the potential return of Bitz, however it is unclear how her character will fit the story. Bitz starred in the 2019 film as a cynical single mother and neighbor/love interest of Arthur, with whom he has an affair mania. The confirmed cast of the upcoming sequel includes Phoenix, who will return to play Arthur Fleck, also known as the symbolic clown prince of the underworld, and Lady Gaga in an unknown role. However, there are rumors that she will play the Joker’s girlfriend and girlfriend, Harley Quinn. Although further details remain secret, the title gives some information about the plot of the film: Folie à Deux, also known as general psychosis, refers to a rare disorder in which the symptoms of delirium are transmitted from one person to another. Thus, the upcoming project can tell in detail about the origins of the cult toxic relationship between the Joker and Harley Quinn.

Meanwhile, Bitz is preparing for the release of the fourth and final season of the FX series “Atlanta”, which debuts on September 15. With its characteristic blend of realism, fantasy, social commentary, comedy (and even horror) the series has become one of the brightest and most creative shows in the last few years. The trailer for the fourth season of “Atlanta”, which was released earlier this month, promises to keep up with the unique comedy brand of the series and have fun with the audience.

Most recently, Bitz co-starred with Brad Pitt and her Atlanta film partner Brian Tyree Henry in the action movie “Bullet Train.” Directed by David Leitch, the film is an adaptation of Kotaro Isaki’s novel Maria The Beetle. Despite the fact that Bullet Train received poor reviews, and critics pointed to the director’s controversial decision to hire non-Japanese actors, it grossed more than $60 million worldwide after its release on August 4. With a new project behind us, it’s safe to say that Bitz has had a busy year.

Joker: Folie à Deux is due in theaters on October 4, 2024.