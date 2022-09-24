Zayn Malik unsubscribed from the former Gigi Hadid after an affair with Leo!

Zayn Malik (29) has probably seen enough. The former One Direction star and Gigi Hadid (27) have been dating for six years. In 2020, their daughter Khai came out of their relationship, but a year later the parents finally broke up. They say that the beauty Leonardo DiCaprio (47 years old) is dating, which her ex probably doesn’t like: Zayn unsubscribed from Gigi’s channel on social networks after photos of her and Leo appeared!

The “Pillowtalk” translator is currently subscribed to 24 Instagram profiles. Many of his fan accounts are listed below, but his ex Gigi is not on the list. However, if you look at the profile of a 27-year-old girl, you will notice that she is still subscribed to her ex. It is unclear why exactly the musician unsubscribed from the mother of his child. One could, however, assume that this is due to the recent photos of the Lion and the paparazzi beauty.

It is said that the fronts between the parents have cleared up after their separation, so there should be no enmity between them. A source told US Weekly, “They don’t live together, but Zayn often visits Gigi and Khai at their farm in Pennsylvania when they’re there.” Therefore, these two should have a good relationship with each other.

