Zayn Malik sings the One Direction song “Night Changes” in the Dreamy video almost 8 years after leaving the boy band

Does it ever drive you crazy? Zayn Malik reviewed the One Direction classics almost eight years after his departure from the band and sent fans into a frenzy.

The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, August 15, to share a moody video in which he sings “Night Changes.” The song appeared on the 2014 album Four, Malik’s last One Direction album before his departure.

Social media users were quick to note the performance of the a cappella ballad by a native of the UK, and some even wondered if he was hinting at a potential reunion of the group. The clip appeared two months after the pop singer “Pillowtalk” performed an excerpt from the band’s 2013 hit “You & I”.

“If in 2022 I was given a nickel every time Zane sang a one direction song, I would have two nickels. it’s a little bit, but it’s weird that it happened twice,” one fan commented on the video on Monday, while another added: “Zayn singing 1d songs in 2022 is literally the best thing that could have happened.”

Malik and his former bandmates — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne — auditioned for X Factor UK as solo artists in 2010. Simon Cowell and the other judges decided to gather the teenagers into a group rather than cut them out of the competition. One Direction finished the season in third place and later signed a contract with Cowell’s label Syco.

After four albums with the band, Malik announced his departure in March 2015. The remaining members released the fifth album Made in the AM a year before the band took an indefinite hiatus, and each member began his solo career. journey.

After leaving One Direction, the artist “Dusk Till Dawn” openly spoke about his experience in the group. In September 2017, Malik exclusively told Us Weekly that he wasn’t very close to Styles, who is now 28, at the peak of the band’s fame.

“To be honest, I never really talked to Harry, even when I was in the band,” the singer admitted to She. “So I really didn’t expect to have such a relationship with him when I left. And I didn’t have it, to be honest. …Basically we were driving at about 500 miles per hour. In the band we did everything to the limit.”

At the time, Malik hinted that he was ready to reunite with his 1D colleagues in the future. “Who knows? I’ve said it before: never say never,” he told Us. “If I wanted to come back in 10-15 years, then yes, why not? I don’t know. If I didn’t want to [be in the band], I might not be. It just depends on how I feel at this time.”

Most recently, 28-year-old Payne shared his thoughts about his time spent in a boy band, and in the process called Malik. “There are many reasons why I don’t like Zayn, and there are many reasons why I will always, always be on his side. If I had to go through what he went through— with his height and everything else,” the “Strip That Down” singer said on the “Impaulsive” podcast with Logan Paul in May.

Payne later backed down after his comments hit the headlines, explaining that he had no complaints about the “Better” artist. “I said that there will always be things where we disagree, but I will always, always be on his side. This is a family,” he tweeted in May. “Zane is my brother and I will always be there for him.”