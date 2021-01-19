Zayn Malik shocks his fans with a Kiff clip

Oh yes, this promo campaign backfired a bit: Ex- “One Direction” star Zayn Malik (28) actually wanted to advertise his new album “Nobody is listening” with his live video on Instagram. The lines of a song even suggest that Zayn could propose to his girlfriend Gigi here . But instead of concentrating on the music, the fans noticed something completely different: Zayn bravely reached for the beer bottle and smoked something that he rolled himself suspiciously like a joint. In the video we show the questionable clip.

Zayn Malik has long been known as the Bad Boy

Drinking and smoking weed in front of the camera? Not exactly a good role model for his younger fans. Zayn now seems to have noticed that too, as he didn’t save the live stream on his account. And the followers notice something else: When Zayn shows himself on Instagram with a supposed joint and beer bottle, it’s only six in the morning in his home in New York City. He lives there with his friend Gigi Hadid and their daughter, who was born in September 2020 .

Can the little one sleep with the noise her papa is making? Or is she perhaps the reason that her father has not found rest that night and is having a party? Either way, this promotional campaign has a bland aftertaste … In addition, it is not the first time that the singer was discovered with a suspicious bag: Even in 2014, when he was still part of “One Direction”, pictures of him and his band appeared Colleague Louis Tomlinson with suspicious glowing sticks.

Gigi Hadid is in 7th Mama Heaven

Meanwhile, new mom Gigi Hadid shares sweet details from her pregnancy. So she now told on Twitter when she found out that she was expecting a baby and how much Mummy Yolanda Hadid looked after her during this time. From time to time, she also shares photos of her little ones, whose name is still a secret, with her followers.