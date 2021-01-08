Zayn Malik is back in music with the song “Vibez”

Former One Direction, Zayn Malik has released new music to surprise his thousands of followers.

Since welcoming a baby girl in September, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been back to work at full speed.

Yesterday, Malik hinted at the launch of a new project, and now we see that he has finally released the song “Vibez”, prior to his new album that will arrive on January 15th.

On Twitter, Malik posted a new music snippet with a theater video that appeared on his Instagram stories in December.

Nobody Is Listening, due out on January 15, is Malik’s third album. Zayn’s 2016 debut Mind of Mine charted on the Billboard 200 and the UK Official Albums Chart.

Did you like Zayn Malik’s new song? Are you excited for the singer’s new album?