Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are parents!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially parents. The two welcomed their first child together.

“When I heard that you were on your way, I smiled and wiped away a tear. I cried the tear, because I knew that my heart would always belong to you,” the singer wrote.

He captioned the post with a phrase in Arabic, followed by “In the name of God the Merciful, I want to tell you that I love you and am very proud of you. @Gigihadid” written in English.

Fallon started the conversation by video chat saying, “Congratulations on expecting a baby. It’s the best news ever.”

“Obviously, you know, we would have liked to have announced it on our own terms,” Hadid said, “but we are so excited, happy and grateful for everyone’s good wishes and support.”

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

Hadid said her impending joy was a positive side of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic: “Especially during this time, it’s a nice ray of light to be able to be home and be together and really experience it.”

In July, Hadid showed his belly for the first time during an Instagram Live video promoting his new diary with V Magazine.

“There’s my belly, all of you,” he said while showing a profile of his belly. “As if it were there.”

Gigi and Zayn Malik enjoyed the pregnancy

Hadid assured curious fans that she was “fine and safe” and that her pregnancy was “going very well”, even though she was not showing her journey to motherhood to her 55 million followers on Instagram.

“Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I am not sharing more, but I am pregnant due to a pandemic,” Hadid said, adding: “My pregnancy is not the most important thing that is happening in the world.”

In August, Hadid took to her Instagram to share photos from her dreamy maternity shoot, in which she showed off her growing belly, this time in sheer, flowy dresses.

“Growing up into an angel,” she wrote with a smiley face, adding that she was “appreciating this moment” and thanking “all the love and good wishes.”

The day before Hadid’s father published her poem, her sister and fellow model Bella Hadid, 23, showed their support for their sister on Instagram.

Before giving birth, the new parents waited for their baby to arrive in New York City. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik huddled in their beautiful Manhattan apartment.



