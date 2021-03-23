Zatanna hired screenwriter for Beautiful Vengeance

According to Variety, Emerald Fennell (Beautiful Vengeance) was chosen by Warner Bros. to write the script for Zatanna, a live-action film centered on DC superheroine. The project will be produced in partnership with J.J.Abrams’ Bad Robot company and is set to open in theaters. No further details have yet been revealed, such as a possible start date for filming, choice of the protagonist or whether the filmmaker will also direct the adaptation.

The character, created in the comics by Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson, inherited her magical powers from her father – Zatara. Not receiving proper training, she first appeared as a relatively inexperienced illusionist, who performed on stage for the public.

Over the years, she gained more prominence and became one of the most powerful witches in the publishing world. She is also known for being part of the Justice League, and especially the Dark Justice League, alongside Constantine, Swamp Monster and other mystical members.

When considering Abrams’ involvement, it may be that her solo story traces paths for the appearance of a feature film focused on the supernatural team, an old rumor linked to the director. Fennell’s addition maintains the studio’s tradition of betting on talent in its adaptations, and forming a group of creators to develop a DC multiverse, on the big screen and on HBO Max.