Zapdos and Moltres de Galar in Pokémon

We tell you the complete process to get Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres de Galar in Las Nieves de la Corona of Pokémon Sword and Shield.

In The Snows of the Crown, the new expansion of Pokémon Sword and Shield, we can find a good number of legendary Pokémon to capture. Some of them are obtained through Dynamax Adventures, while others are linked to legends and finding them will require us to carry out a somewhat more exhaustive search (such as Calyrex or Regieleki / Regidrago). Next and as part of this complete guide we will tell you how to get the three legendary birds: Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres in their special version of Galar.

To begin, we must witness a cutscene before we can catch each of the three birds. To see it we must go to the large pink tree that is to the south of the map. When we get to her feet, we will see the three birds fight and retreat to three points on the map. In this way, one will stay for Las Nieves de la Corona, while another will travel to the central Wilderness Area and the third will fly to the Isle of Armor. Here we explain how to get hold of each of them, in detail:

How to get Articuno de Galar

Location: in Las Nieves de la Corona, specifically in the Nevado Gorge. We flew there and chased him to the top of the mountain.

Capture method: we must pay attention to which of its copies is the real one, since Galar’s Articuno has the ability to clone itself. If we are not successful, we will lose the opportunity to confront him and we will have to repeat the process.

How to get Zapdos de Galar

Location: in the Wild Area, near the Meeting Point (South). We will see it in front when we enter the area

Capture method: we chase him (better with the bike, to go faster) until he gets tired and slows enough to catch him.

How to get Moltres de Galar

Location: on Isla de la Armadura, specifically in the Frescor Wetland. We flew up to the Reverence Prado (the Dojo) to see it fly in front of us.

Capture method: we will also have to chase him until we can get close enough to him to start the battle.



