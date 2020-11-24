Zahia Dehar is hot in a transparent dress on Instagram!

On social networks, Zahia Dehar once again raised the temperature. The young woman is displayed ultra sexy and hot!

A video of Zahia often hides another … A few hours ago, the pretty brunette posted herself sexy and hot on her Instagram account.

Become a fashion muse, the young Zahia does not hesitate to wear outfits from her collections. So a few hours ago, the designer posted a video where she wears a sexy outfit.

The young woman thus dares a transparent black dress, highlighting her voluptuous shapes and her arched back. The pretty brunette dances to the sound of Bella Ciao, a song that came back into fashion thanks to the La Casa de Papel series.

Confined to her home in Paris, Zahia Dehar does not hesitate to share some very sexy old photoshoots. A dream opportunity for her community to admire her sublime body.

In the video, Zahia Dehar is standing on a table. The young woman does not hesitate to multiply the lascivious poses, and it pleases since 77,000 people have viewed the video.

ZAHIA DEHAR IGNITES INSTAGRAM

This summer, Zahia was already causing a sensation by posing almost topless on social networks. Some fans have therefore found an air of “Brigitte Bardot”.

The businesswoman who evolves in the middle of the seventh art, therefore knows how to play with her charms. Last year, the pretty brunette starred in The Easy Girl.

In the latter, Zahia played the role of a young Parisian, drawn to luxury and beautiful things. The young woman therefore teaches her cousin from Cannes how to charm men in order to obtain what she desires the most.

Recently, Zahia put her voice on the song Contre-Soirée by French singer Bilal Hassani. A first successful experience in song, which therefore only confirms the many talents of the young woman.

“She has something extraordinary, like a rainbow, so you can not be magnetized by her presence when she enters a room”, had entrusted the director of the film An easy girl, speaking of Zahia. Very nice compliments!



