Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Has Added Anthony Hopkins to an Unexpected Role

As the impressive cast of Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon” continues to grow, the upcoming addition to Netflix’s library of original films has become even more prestigious at the moment. This latest addition is arguably the jewel of such an effort, as Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins is now the latest to land an unexpected role. It’s funny that his time in the HBO series “Wild West World” should have prepared him a little for this role, since Sir Anthony is about to become a robot again.

According to Deadline, Anthony Hopkins will be voicing a “fighting robot” known as Jimmy, an “incredibly intelligent JC1435 mechanized combat robot and former defender of the slain king.” Hopkins’ name has now been added to a very stellar list that already includes Justice League alumni Ray Fisher, Cary Elvis, Sofia Boutella and Djimon Hounsou; among others.

These are the early days for Rebel Moon, which began last month with an unspecified release date. Although we don’t know when this first part will be released, we have a few facts about Rebel Moon that are worth knowing. In the meantime, take a look at the Netflix movie schedule for 2022 to see what else will appear on the streaming device closest to you.

That’s not all…