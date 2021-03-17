Zack Snyder’s Justice League: when it opens

Warner Bros. Pictures’ new feature film Max Original opens simultaneously around the world with over 4 hours of footage.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League returns from the hand of the American filmmaker. The author’s long-awaited film is about to hit HBO Max in the United States and Latin America, but it will premiere simultaneously around the world this March 18, Thursday, at a time to be determined and until April 7. Users in Europe, such as Spain, will be able to see the entire film, with Spanish dubbing and without restrictions on HBO (HBO Spain, in our case). You can see his final trailer here.

We are talking about a movie with changes compared to the original film released in 2017. So it was 120 minutes; this time the film will be released in one go directly on WarnerMedia’s content-on-demand platform with four hours duration (more than 240 minutes).

The original film was released before the changes that Zack Snyder himself had in mind, who left the project. This time the script is written by Chris Terrio with Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder in production. There will be a multitude of never-before-seen scenes, new footage, and built-in internals to make the experience what all fans of the DC Extended Universe are waiting for.

Where to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Spain: available devices

As detailed by HBO Spain itself on its website, we have the following platforms or devices to view all its content, including Zack Snyder’s La Liga de la Justicia: Apple TV, Chromecast, mobile devices or tablet (iOS and Android), Smart TV with the HBO Spain application, the website through a browser, PlayStation consoles (both PS4 and PS5) and Vodafone TV. We have a lot to choose from.

The subscription to HBO Spain includes a 7-day free trial (then it costs 8.99 euros each month); it is possible to cancel at any time. The platform allows content to be downloaded for viewing in offline conditions and up to two network streams simultaneously.