Zack Snyder’s Justice League Superman in October

Director Zack Snyder summons the film’s leads for additional scenes for his new cut with Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot.

Finally, the return to filming of several additional scenes is confirmed to complete the long-awaited version of Zack Snyder of Justice League, now known as Justice League Director’s Cut. This is shared by The Hollywood Reporter medium, announcing that the filmmaker has summoned a good part of the main cast to shoot new scenes, with Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Premiere as a mini-series for HBO Max in 2021

Thus, Zack Snyder is scheduled to return to the set this coming October to finish shooting scenes that adapt his original vision of Justice League to the mini-series format of four episodes of one hour each, although it will also be available as a 4-hour movie via platform to be confirmed; And it is that despite the fact that at first it was confirmed that it would only work with the material originally shot by Snyder himself before leaving production, it will finally be necessary to summon its main protagonists to finish shooting new footage.

Thus, and as Mark Hughes points out in The Hollywood Reporter, the filming would extend over two weeks next October, counting as we say with Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher, in order to return to give life to their respective superheroes, in addition to including new scenes of characters that were never shot. Let’s remember that the Snyder Cut has an extra budget of 40 million dollars to finish its production.



