Zack Snyder’s Justice League official launch trailer revealed

HBO Max published on Sunday (14) the official launch trailer for the Justice League version of Zack Snyder. The production, which will be about four hours long – will feature unpublished scenes, which have been recorded and re-recorded by the actors during the last months, in addition to some cuts already existing in the 2017 version, completed by director Joss Whedon.

The feature film, in addition to the new cuts and scenes, will also feature at least one new character: the Joker. The Snyder film version, however, will not be played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix, but by Jared Leto, who made the controversial version of the Suicide Squad Joker, 2016.

The villain, however, as seen in the film – and according to images previously released by the director himself – will look very different from what was criticized in his first appearance. Instead of the hair licked back, he will arrive with the long locks, already traditional in the enemy of Batman.

Without further ado, check the official trailer released by the streaming service in the player below.

In addition to the Joker, it is possible to see other well-known characters from the DC Extended Universe, such as Aquaman, Cyborg, Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman, Flash, the Steppe Wolf, among others.

As has been widely publicized previously, the film, which will be produced by HBO Max, will arrive exclusively for the streaming service on March 18 and, so far, there is no information about the release on other platforms. With that, as the service only debuts in Brazil in June, there are no details of when we can see the version of Zack Snyder for the Justice League here.

Zack Snyder publishes second Justice League teaser featuring Darkseid

Director Zack Snyder looks forward to releasing the official launch trailer for his edition of Justice League. Last Thursday (11), the filmmaker began a three-day countdown to officially announce the film and released his first teaser with some unpublished scenes from the feature film.

Now, this Friday (12), with two days to publish the trailer, Snyder published another teaser, this time with a highlight for the villain Darkseid, who already had his look in the production revealed a few months ago.

In the new trailer, in addition to the antagonist, it is also possible to see a small appearance of some heroes, such as Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Mamoa) and the Cyborg (Ray Fisher).