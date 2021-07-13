Zack Snyder’s Justice League Continues Through Animated Comic

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: A new fan-made project with the collaboration of some actors will narrate the future of Justice League from official storyboards. Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the original vision for Justice League by its original director that premiered on HBO earlier this year, will continue in the form of an unofficial animated comic, without the involvement of Warner Bros. or Zack Snyder himself, although with some prominent figures. All this from official storyboards that were presented as part of the project of a hypothetical Justice League 2.

Batman’s first illustration

And it is that after the premiere of the Snyder Cut, from Warner Bros. it was already pointed out that Zack Snyder’s path ended at this point, without showing much interest in continuing with the Snyderverse and responding to the multiple loose ends at the end of it. . Be that as it may, several artists have joined forces to carry out an animated comic that continues the adventures of the Justice League, all based on the official storyboards and ideas that Snyder presented months ago about a possible Justice League 2.

The project is called The Dreamscapes of Justice League: A Motion Comic and is being led by Matthew Miranda (LightCast Podcast) and Maroof Husain (LightCast producer) along with executive producer Andre Fernandez (The Nickatina Show). The illustrations are by Mariano De Venezia, Argentine cartoonist, and Luis Bedregal, Peruvian VFX artist, whose first work can be seen with the Batman illustration that heads the news.

The animated comic will feature narration by Ray Porter (voiced by Darkseid in the Snyder Cut) with a voice cast consisting of Harry Lennix (voiced by Martian Manhunter), Karen Bryson, Sam Benjamin, Scott Fowler, Pressley Coker, Richard Cetrone, Christina Wren, also including Megan Loucks, Lis Wonder, David Avery, Geraldo Cortes, Anthony Sherfield and more.

The Dreamscapes of Justice League: A Motion Comic is scheduled for release in the third quarter of 2021.