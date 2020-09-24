Zack Snyder will make rewrites for his version

When he announced that he was working on his own version of Justice League, Zack Snyder said that there would be no need for remakes with the actors. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker is already planning to shoot new scenes with the main cast for the Snyder Cut.

According to the website, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher will return to the set in October to record some extra scenes. Initially, the cast would only work with a few voiceovers.

It is worth mentioning that Fisher, responsible for the Cyborg’s role in the film, is currently in a battle against Warner. The actor accuses Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of abusive behavior in the remakes. Whedon replaces Snyder after his departure from the feature.



