Zack Snyder to Re-shoot Justice League: The Snyder Cut

Justice League: The Snyder Cut, which consists of unused scenes of Justice League, which is considered to be a failing film, and shot by Zack Snyder, will be filmed again in October.

Justice League: The Snyder Cut will be released to DC fans as a four-part series in 2021, and it looks like it will include more scenes from the 2017 Justice League movie that were shot by Zack Snyder but were not featured in the film because it was remade by Joss Whedon.

According to the information provided by The Hollywood Reporter, director Zack Snyder will reunite the entire Justice League cast in October, and for The Snyder Cut, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. and re-shoots with Ray Fisher’s Cyborg for a week.

Considering that all the other actors bid farewell to the characters except Gal Gadot, we can say that Zack Snyder’s bringing all the actors back together and putting them in front of the camera for The Snyder Cut is a big job. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck will have partially returned to the role of Batman in the Flash movie, but there is no definitive comeback.

A video shared by Zack Snyder last August gave little clues about Justice League: The Snyder Cut and made the 4-part production feel full of action and tension. Although there is no exact release date for Justice League: The Snyder Cut for now, we can say that it will be released on HBO Max in 2021.

Justice League: The Snyder Cut video shared by Zack Snyder



