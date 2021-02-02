Zack Snyder reveals the first appearance of the Joker

Zack Snyder released the first image of the Joker in Justice League. The photo shows the character, played by Jared Leto, holding a clown playing card and indicates a change in the villain’s look. Although his face and makeup details are out of focus, he will apparently be less tattooed and with longer hair, reminiscent of Heath Ledger’s version.

The director shared the image on his profile on the social network Vero and later published it on Twitter, with a message and markings to David Ayer – who commanded Suicide Squad – and the actor. “Incredible character that you created. It is an honor to have our worlds collide ”. Check out!

It is worth remembering that this physical aspect of the Crime Clown was the subject of much controversy on the part of the fans when the 2016 feature film debuted. On some occasions, Snyder had already commented on his intention to change the look of the villain in the film.

“I wanted, of course, to honor what was created with him because I thought it was really cool. In Justice League there will be some aesthetic changes since the last time we saw the Joker, ”he commented to Beyond the Trailer in an interview last year.

It remains to be seen how the new representation could impact the history of the “Snyder Cut”, in view of the director’s original ideas for production. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will arrive on HBO Max on March 18.