Zack Snyder explains why he’s using the Hallelujah theme

The director justifies the use of Leonard Cohen’s song after using it in his 2009 film adaptation of Watchmen: Emotional Reasons.

The first trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League was one of the great attractions of the last DC FanDome digital event, in which Warner Bros. shared its upcoming film projects and among which is the new version of Justice League in charge of its original director, Zack Snyder himself, who had to leave production for both personal reasons and creative differences with the production company. And the first preview of this new version of the film aimed directly at the hearts of the fans by using the theme Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen, a song that Snyder himself already used in his film adaptation of Watchmen from 2009. Now, he himself has explained why what has resorted to said song again.

Emotional motives

Thus, Snyder himself has explained the reason why he recovered again a theme that he already used in the past in another of his films through a recent interview on the Reel In Motion podcast, alluding directly to emotional reasons: “It was ago two years. It is a very personal song for the family and for all of us. I just felt that it was something suitable for this. That is the reason”.

“I think that song, in particular, and for all of us, has a meaning that goes beyond the movie. I think we all love the song and I think that while I was trying to fight this whole situation to get to the ‘why’ of it, I just felt that the song was the right way to do it, “concludes the filmmaker.

And it is that the suicide of his daughter in 2017 was one of the main reasons why Snyder left the project, already in a very advanced state, and that director Joss Whedon would return to complete the film that we saw in theaters. So much so, that artist Jay Oliva, one of the cartoonists of the Justice League storyboards, assures that the song Hallelujah has great personal meaning for Snyder, since it represents the hard road traveled so far and the memory of his daughter during the post-production process.



