Zack Snyder at the premiere of ‘Snyder Cut’

Watch party platform Scener is teaming up with HBO Max for an exclusive Zack Snyder Justice League debut event, which will be hosted by the director.

With a discussion with Snyder, the online meeting will take place on March 18, as well as the premiere of the film. Fans will be able to purchase tickets on the platform and an active subscription to HBO Max is required to enter the event. However, there is no additional cost to participate.

In a statement, the director said that he is very excited to finally share his vision of the Justice League through a virtual exhibition that played an important role in making this debut possible.

Joe Braidwood, co-founder and COO of Scener, added that Scene is the perfect place for gender communities, like Snyder Cut fans, to virtually connect and celebrate the work of geniuses like Zack Snyder.

Among the contents that will be presented on the live are a live introduction by Zack Snyder, in which fans will be able to hear the director himself as he presents the film and welcomes participants in a moderate discussion with fans and a list of VIP guests.

There will also be synchronized playback for a simultaneous viewing experience. Scene synchronizes the streaming movie with live chat features to allow an even more engaging viewing experience for desktop users, where fans can share reactions in real time.

In addition, there will be a virtual place to build a community with fans. In it, participants can connect and create a community with other Scene users to return to the platform and broadcast other content from DC and HBO Max in the future.

The Justice League Snyder Cut includes Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Ray Porter, Ciarán Hinds, Jesse Eisenberg and J.K. Simmons.

The film is scheduled to premiere on March 18 at HBO Max. In Brazil, the Justice League Snyder Cut can be purchased in on demand format, on platforms such as Sky Play, Apple TV, Claro / NOW, Play Store, Looke , PlayStation, UOL Play and Vivo Play.