Zachary Levy Talks About His Future As Shazam Amid James Gunn’s DC Shake-Up

Zachary Levy has denied rumors that the role of Shazam will be recast after the change of James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios.

The actor who reprises the role in the upcoming sequel Shazam! Rage of the Gods responded to speculation that he would be eliminated after Henry Cavill was eliminated from the role of Superman.

In his Twitter post , in response to a concerned fan , Levy wrote: “Oooh, I really wouldn’t believe everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. We’re all Gucci.”

Gunn and Safran were appointed as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios in October, which led to Cavill’s departure as Superman and Wonder Woman 3 being delayed.

Most recently, Dwayne Johnson confirmed that he has no plans for a sequel to “Black Adam” in DC’s “first chapter.”

“James Gunn and I have contacted and Black Adam will not be in the first chapter of the [DC Studios] narrative,” Johnson wrote in a statement. “However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways to use Black Adam in future chapters of the DC multiverse.

“James and I have known each other for many years and have always supported each other to succeed. Nothing has changed now, and I will always support DC (and Marvel) to win and win big.”

Gunn recently responded to the backlash around some of the decisions, saying that “a certain minority of people online” were “violent and unkind.”

“Our choice for DCU is based on what we think is best for the story and best for DC characters that have been around for almost 85 years,” Gunn wrote. “Maybe it’s a great choice, maybe not, but it’s made with a sincere heart and honesty and always with history in mind.”

He added: “We knew there would be a period of turbulence when we agreed to this performance, and we knew that sometimes we would have to make difficult and not so obvious choices, especially due to the capricious nature of what came before us.

“But it means little to us compared to our work as artists and custodians, helping to create a broad and wonderful future for DC.”

Shazam! “Fury of the Gods” is released in theaters on March 17, 2023.