Zach Wilson Announces Decision on Social Media: NFL Fans’ Reaction

Now more than ever, athletes are connected to fans — both critics and fans — through social media.

But on the eve of the 2022 NFL season, one famous athlete is severing these ties.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson said he deleted all social media apps from his phone at the start of training camp to “block out the noise.”

“For me, it just comes down to limiting the number of voices I really need to hear, and right now I’m here, hearing what my coaches are saying, what other QBs are saying, and what my teammates are thinking about each individual case. play,” Wilson said in an interview with ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “Even parents can be distracting sometimes.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Wilson’s social media blackout.

“We’re CLOSED,” one Jets fan wrote.

“Don’t worry, Zack Attack, I’ll be in the trenches fighting slander,” another added.

There has been a lot of “buzz” around Wilson this offseason— both about his expectations on the field from the second year, and about his actions off the field, which are rumored.

The former number 2 overall even commented on these rumors on his Instagram page earlier this summer.

“Took the boys to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp! Poor cellular connection… what am I missing?” he wrote.

Wilson’s last Instagram post was posted two weeks ago. His last activity on Twitter occurred on June 10.