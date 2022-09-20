Zach Taylor reacts to Bengals’ disappointing start

The reigning Cincinnati Bengals, the Super Bowl runner-up, starts the 2022 NFL season 0-2.

After a magical run to last year’s title game, Joe Barrow and the Bengals have now lost to a Steelers team led by Mitch Trubisky and a Cowboys team led by Cooper Rush.

Head coach Zach Taylor shared his thoughts on this disappointing start.

“There’s a confidence here that you can’t just produce,” Taylor said on the team’s website. “This is a well-deserved confidence, and our guys know that we will get back on the right track.”

Taylor is confident that this year’s team has everything it needs to make a difference.

“To be honest, I think it’s a mix of both [talent and makeup],” he added. “We know that we have great players. We know that character is where it needs to be, a lot of leadership. The guys understand what our problems were and how solvable they are, and that we just need to go ahead and put together the best, finished game. I am very pleased that everyone agrees, and we will work in this direction.”

The Bengals are hoping to get their first win of the season over the New York Jets in week three.