Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono from The Challenge celebrated their dream wedding after delays: Photos

The day of their dreams has come! After Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were finally able to celebrate with family and friends as originally planned.

“She liked me so much that she married me twice,” Nichols, 34, said in an Instagram Story video on Saturday, April 2, along with his 29—year-old fiancee.

The couple married for the first time in March 2021 during an intimate ceremony in Michigan.

“We decided to have a mini-personal wedding only with our closest relatives in Michigan,” the couple wrote on Instagram at the time. “Our big celebration will take place on April 2, 2022 in New York! 😝 ».

The couple, who got engaged in December 2019 after two years of dating, postponed their initial wedding plans due to the global pandemic.

“It should be a holiday. We have so many friends and relatives that it was impossible for everyone to feel comfortable, and we didn’t want people to make a decision whether to come or not. We decided to postpone it until 2022, when, hopefully, the situation will improve by then.”

At the time, she continued, “It was a really difficult decision. I’ve finalized so many things with my planner, Kristin Buonauto, and fingers crossed it’s all over soon. But I think we made the right decision. I also want to convey positive emotions to all my other brides, because it’s really hard!”

On a special Saturday afternoon, the couple documented their church ceremony and lively party on their social media accounts. After the sweet ceremony, Challenge graduates danced with their loved ones on a holiday bus that took them to the venue. Once they got to the front desk, the couple danced a little more under the neon lights, which read: “Mister. and Mrs. Nichols,” before trying an eight-tiered wedding cake and ice cream.

“Tomorrow Jenna will marry the man of her dreams… again. (Kidding, I’m lucky),” Nichols wrote on Instagram on Friday, April 1.

The newlyweds first met during the filming of “Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2” before they started dating. After a brief separation in 2016, they reunited in May 2018, a year before the engagement. Nichols and Compono announced in February 2021 that they were expecting their first child. (Anthony’s son was born in September 2021.)

“Happy birthday ​​Valentine’s Day! I gave Jenna a little love, and she gave me a family,” the Michigan native wrote on Instagram at the time, along with ultrasound photos. “I’ve never been so excited. August couldn’t come soon enough… because that’s when Jenna will officially become a milf.”

Scroll below to see photos from their special day:

On the way

The Nassau Community College graduate showed off her dress, hairstyle and makeup before the ceremony with a Selfie Story.

Down the aisle

All the MTV characters were smiling as they walked out of the chapel, holding hands.

The best dress

Compono’s wedding dress featured a long lace train.

Kiss, kiss!

The happy couple kissed on the party bus.

Dance party

During the celebration, the groom danced to Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA”.

Sealed with a kiss

The reality TV stars kissed after saying “Yes” for the second time.

Reunion “Challenge”

“I didn’t miss this,” MTV star Jordan Wisley signed a selfie with the bride and groom on Saturday.