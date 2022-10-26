Zach de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine has teamed up with Algiers to record a new single

Algiers announced details about their new album, and also shared the latest single from the record, created in collaboration with Rage Against The Machine frontman Zach de la Rocha.

The new album will feature many well-known assistants, including Future Islands singer Samuel T. Herring and Jay Matthews from Boy Harsher.

Speaking about “Irreversible Damage”, the band’s new single, Algiers frontman Franklin James Fisher said: “The end of this song sounds joyful. That’s what hope sounds like in 2022, when everything is falling apart.” The song follows the release of the previous single “Bite Back” featuring Billy Woods and Backxwash.

You can pre-order the “SHOOK” here. Check out the “Irreversible Damage” visualizer and the tracklist of the new album below.

‘SHOOK’ tracklist:



01. ‘Everybody Shatter’ (ft. Big Rube)

02. ‘Irreversible Damage’ (ft. Zack de la Rocha)

03. ‘73%’

04. ‘Cleanse Your Guilt Here’

05. ‘As It Resounds’ (ft. Big Rube)

06. ‘Bite Back’ (ft. billy woods & Backxwash)

07. ‘Out Of Style Tragedy’ (ft. Mark Cisneros)

08. ‘Comment #2’

09. ‘A Good Man’

10. ‘I Can’t Stand It!’ (ft. Samuel T. Herring & Jae Matthews)

11. ‘All You See Is’

12. ‘Green Iris’

13. ‘Born’ (ft. LaToya Kent)

14. ‘Cold World’ (ft. Nadah El Shazly)

15. ‘Something Wrong’

16. ‘An Echophonic Soul’ (ft. DeForrest Brown Jr. & Patrick Shiroishi)

17. ‘Momentary’ (ft. Lee Bains III)

Algeria is going to tour Europe in 2023, including a performance in London at The Dome on March 8. The band has also announced performances in the US, including a special SHAKE event at Brooklyn’s National Sawdust on December 15 and at the SXSW 2023 Festival in Austin. Texas, other live announcements will follow soon — see the full list of scheduled tour dates below.

DECEMBER 2022

15 – National Sawdust, Brooklyn

FEBRUARY 2023

9 – Workman’s, Dublin

15 – Botanique Rotonde, Brussels

16 – Salzhaus, Winterthur

17 – Bronson, Ravenna

18 – Capitol, Pordenone

20 – Kino Šiška, Ljubljana

21 – Flex, Vienna

22 – Posthof, Linz

24 – Lucerna Music Bar, Prague

25 – Niebo, Warsaw

MARCH 2023

1- Beatpol, Dresden

2 – Hole44, Berlin

3 – Forum, Bielefeld

4 – Manufaktur, Schorndorf

5 – Club Volta, Cologne

7 – Petit Bain, Paris

8 – The Dome, London

“SHOOK” is set to be the first album by the Atlanta-based band since 2020. In a four-star review of “There Is No Year”, NME wrote: “There are so many different sounds on ‘There Is No Year’. It helps that the band has been influenced by so many different genres that they can easily float between them without changing their sound.

“This balance means that the lyrical message of the band is conveyed with greater clarity. The band is still radical, but instead of being reactionary, ‘There is No Year’ is precise, thoughtful and powerful.”

Meanwhile earlier this month (October 2) Rage Against The Machine have been forced to cancel an upcoming North American tour in 2023 due to de la Rocha’s ongoing leg injury.