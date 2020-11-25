Zac Efron: Vanessa Hudgens starts Christmas festivities

The Christmas season is fast approaching. Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron’s ex is already preparing for the end of the year celebrations.

Zac Efron was in a relationship for several years with Vanessa Hugdens. The actress is already into the holiday season.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens first rose to prominence in the 2000s in High School Musical. They met on the set in 2005 and quickly dated.

The two stars have played Troy and Gabriella for several years and have enjoyed huge success. Nevertheless, they ended their romance in 2010 and remained on good terms. Since then, everyone has taken a different path.

Zac Efron left the filming aside and went to Australia. The actor has found love again and has been dating Vanessa Valladares for several months. Meanwhile, there are rumors that they may soon be engaged.

For her part, Vanessa Hudgens made her comeback in the film The Princess of Chicago 2 on Netflix. The Christmas movie seems to be appealing to fans, and the actress is enjoying playing three lookalikes.

ZAC EFRON: VANESSA HUDGENS FULL OF CHRISTMAS!

So Zac Efron’s ex-girlfriend is bringing the Christmas spirit to Netflix with her new movie. Besides, it sure seems to be one of her favorite holidays. Indeed, on Instagram, the 31-year-old actress displayed herself in a festive mood.

Vanessa Hudgens is already ready for Christmas! Indeed, the young woman took the pose in a Christmas sweater with one of her friends. We find them installed in the sofa and everything seems already well decorated. There are cushions around the holiday season and even dogs are entitled to their little red scarves.

“This is the season,” the actress wrote on Instagram. So, Zac Efron’s ex has already prepared everything and is only waiting for December 24 to reunite with her family for the holidays.

As for the fans, they love her new pic and find her adorable in her red sweater and glasses. “Too cute,” said one fan. Thus, the starlet is always a big success!



