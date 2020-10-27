Z Fold 2 adds features to Galaxy Fold for the first time

One of the most interesting features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is to use the screen on the front of the phone as a viewfinder for the rear cameras. This is very useful for taking high quality selfie photos. With the update released for this device, some features that have been released for the Z Fold 2 are also brought to the first Galaxy Fold device.

Fold doesn’t just take a new way to take selfies. Also, the update brings you the Shot View Mode, which lets you adjust the frame of a photo with half of the Fold’s home screen and review the last five photos or videos you’ve taken on the other half. And Pro Video mode will now let you shoot videos at a 21: 9 aspect ratio and 24 fps.

The first Galaxy Fold model also gets a few features from the Z Fold 2 to increase productivity. For example, App Pair lets you set up a shortcut to launch up to three apps simultaneously in your preferred split screen layout. This means that if you want Twitter on one half of your screen and YouTube on the other half, you can create a shortcut to launch these apps together and set them up the way you want. You can now also arrange split screen windows horizontally.

Samsung’s blog states that the release date of the update and the features it contains “may vary depending on the carrier or country market.”



