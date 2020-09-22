Yuqi (G) I-DLE Performs Great Vocal On Cover ‘Shallow’

CUBE Entertainment has just released the promised Yuqi (G) I-DLE cover video.

On Wednesday (23/09) in the morning, CUBE released a cover video featuring the voice of one of the girl group (G) I-DLE members, Yuqi singing Lady Gaga’s song ‘Shallow’.

The song sung by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for the film ‘A Star Is Born’ in 2018 was performed very well by Yuqi who is one of the vocalists of the group.

(G) I-DLE last made their comeback with ‘DUMDi DUMDi’ in early August.

You can watch as well as listen to Yuqi’s beautiful voice.



