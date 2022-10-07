Yungblud Announces Short Film “Mars”

Yungblud announced the details of his upcoming short film “Mars” by sharing the official poster on his social networks — see below.

The film is based on the song of the same name by Yungblud, and the artist explains on Instagram: “It all came from the idea that we can make it easier to bring the characters to life by gathering a team of actors and a film crew who fully represent the communities whose stories we wanted to tell.

“We intended to bring together talented creative people, some experienced, some whose star was already rising, and those who had never been on set before. Giving people a platform to tell their stories truthfully and honestly means a lot to me, and I feel like that’s what we’ve achieved with this film.”

He continued: “To everyone who participated, from the impeccable script to the delicate directing, the visionary production and the entire incredible cast, I sincerely thank you for taking on this project and turning it into something really special.

“The love, friendship and warmth that I felt being around this wonderful crew on set was an extremely powerful experience, and I really feel that they give a glimpse into the lives of young people. Are you ready to go to Mars?”

The film, in which the main character Charlie Acaster is played by Yasmin Finney from Heartstopper, takes place in the north of England and is described as “a frank and funny short film about teenage self-discovery.”

The Doncaster-based artist (real name Dominic Harrison) released his third self-titled album last month. A four-star review by Ali Shatler of NME states that the album is “driven by love, sincerity and vulnerability, as Dom Harrison kills his critics with kindness.”

From other news: Yungblud, Madison Beer and Kane Brown are taking part in a digital festival this weekend at Roblox. The virtual Electric Fest, organized by Walmart and taking place on its Electric Island, will see performances by all three artists using motion caption costumes for their performances.

Sharing footage of the process of creating moving subtitles, Jungblood wrote on Instagram: “Look, Mom, I’m in a video game. My first concert in Roblox. Come to Walmart Land for Electric Fest this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 19:00 Eastern time every night. It will be mental.”