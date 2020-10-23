60,000 people forced the resignation of the Police Chief

Thousands of residents of the Santa Monica, California area were unhappy with the performance of the Santa Monica Police Department during the riots that took place across Los Angeles following the death of George Floyd.

A petition created on the change.org platform urged members of the Santa Monica City Council to remove Cynthia Renaud as head of the city’s Police Department due to the evident deterioration of the institution and the lack of strategy and action to protect the properties of the looting that took place in May and June.

The petition would have been signed by more than 60,000 people.

Renaud has been in office since April 2018 and according to a statement from the city of Santa Monica, her public safety policies reduced crime by 16% during 2019.

However, the now former chief recognizes that recent events in the city and in the country created tension in the relationship between the community and the Police and this would be a reason to leave office.

“I am proud of our achievements over the past two years in times of scrutiny and defiance of authority never seen before,” Renaud said in the statement.



