Yudi Tamashiro becomes hunter for Monster Hunter film

Sony Pictures has been promoting material related to the Monster Hunter film for some time, and it didn’t take long for Brazilians to notice a similarity between actor Tony Jaa and Yudi Tamashiro, who became famous on national soil as a presenter for Bom Dia & Cia .

As the national team really noticed the similarity, they decided to embrace the meme and make a promotional video for the film with the artist using a cosplay that made him very similar to the protagonist – and entitled to several screams from PlayStation, PlayStation to remember the period golden of Yudi as presenter of the children’s program.

Did you like it? It is worth remembering that the Monster Hunter film “with Yudi” has a national premiere scheduled for next Thursday (25).