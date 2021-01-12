Yu-Gi-Oh: The Blue Eyed White Dragon receives a figurine

Seto Kaiba, from Yu-Gi-Oh !, would certainly throw money on the screen if he saw the new statue of the Blue-Eyed White Dragon that has just been announced. The product is on sale on the First 4 Figures website for US $ 349.99 (about R $ 1895, in direct conversion).

The resin miniature is approximately 40cm high and 56cm wide. The piece also has two neck shapes and two mouth molds, one with an LED orb to represent the monster’s attack – in addition to the 3000 points of attack and 2500 of defense very well represented on the base.

The sovereign White Dragon with Blue Eyes is one of the most powerful cards in the Yu-Gi-Oh! and belongs to Seto Kaiba, one of the anti-heroes of the work that appears in the first episode.

The statuette will be launched in the third quarter of 2021 (between July and September) and pre-orders can be made until January 20.

