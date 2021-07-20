Yu-Gi-Oh! Reaches The New Generation Has a New Mobile Game

Yu-Gi-Oh!: This Tuesday (20), fans of Yu-Gi-Oh! received more news regarding the development of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, next entry in the classic series of confrontations between players using cards.

According to the details disclosed, the game will be available in versions for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Android and iOS, in addition to having support for 4K resolution, support for Master Rules and in-game tutorials to help beginning players.

You can check out a bit of what’s in this game in the video below, courtesy of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Digital Next:

New mobile game

Also in the same presentation, it was mentioned that the Konami team is working on another title in the franchise entirely focused on mobile devices. However, so far all that is known is the name of this new entry, which will be known as Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel and will allow battles between four simultaneous players.

So, did you like the ads? Leave your message in the space below for comments.