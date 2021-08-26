Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Wins Teaser; Game Will Have 10 Thousand Cards

Yu-Gi-Oh will receive a new online game called Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and, although it still doesn’t have an official release date, the producer Konami today (25) revealed a brand new trailer showing how the game is turning out! Check out:

With versions planned for the PC (via Steam), Android, iOS, PlayStation 5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, Konami’s goal is to create a product that is good for both gamers and anyone. he just wants to watch the matches, indicating a possible focus on esports.

Naturally, your gameplay will revolve around the official card game, which today has over 10,000 different cards. The video itself clarifies that to win some of them, you’ll need to shop in-game or participate in events for a limited time, so let’s hope that the producer doesn’t lose his hand when it comes to balancing his microtransactions.

And you, what did you think of this new video? Are you excited to return to the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe? What is your favorite game from the series? Let us know in the comments below!