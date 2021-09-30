Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Wins Launch Window And Gameplay At TGS

Yu-Gi-Oh: As promised, Konami has given a special focus to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on the first day of Tokyo Game Show. The company even revealed the game’s launch window, which should be available this summer, that is, between December 2021 and March 2022.

Unfortunately, Konami didn’t give a more specific prediction, but it’s great to know that at least we’re very close to taking advantage of this new digital version of TCG. For those who don’t remember, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will be released on several platforms such as PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Android and iOS.

Another really cool fact that occurred during this year’s TGS is that Konami also gave the first gameplay preview of the game, showing a game of his solo mode in the PC version. In case you’re curious, you can check out the rounds played in the video above, which is already at the exact beginning of the match!

In just a few minutes, you can already see that the game really seems to have captured much of the essence of Yu-Gi-Oh!, especially with its animations. As Konami has already promised more than ten thousand cards that can be unlocked in Master Duel, we are very curious to see the real potential of the game.

Are you excited for the new franchise game? So leave your comment telling us what to expect from Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and which platform you plan to play it on!