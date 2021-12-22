Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Will Have Crossplay Support

Yu-Gi-Oh!: In a new trailer released this week, Konami revealed that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will be able to duel against anyone around the globe, regardless of the chosen platform.

Another detail mentioned by the production team is the possibility to link the Master Duel game data across all platforms, allowing you to continue your journey whether on PC, console or cell phone at any time.

Check out the video revealing these news below:

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will be released later this year in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, Android and iOS.