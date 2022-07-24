Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: The Best deck of Dragons

Quick Links

With the likes of Seto Kaiba and his Blue-Eyes White Dragon dominating the Yu-Gi-Oh! meta since his introduction, it makes sense for more dragons to appear as the staple monster types of a Yu-Gi-Oh! series rival. As such, in a game like Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel that combines multiple playstyles, it makes sense for dragons to dominate the meta in some shape or form.

However, while the Blue-Eyes White Dragon is an easy addition to such a list, a lot of other Dragon Deck builds may dominate matches more frequently than players think. With the right combination of cards, certain dragon-themed Master Duel decks may win in matches before players even notice any threats.

Five-Headed Power Attack

Thanks to the “Power of the Dragon” starter deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, players have an easy access to a dragon-themed deck geared to help their first Yu-Gi-Oh! matches. However, players can actually count on some card changes to transform this deck into a powerhouse worthy of Ranked Matches.

At its core, this deck counts on the likes of Maxx “C” and Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring to delay whatever strategy opponents try to dish out to counter the player’s assault. This tactic is relevant, especially since this deck relies on Dragon’s Mirror to access the ever-powerful Five-Headed Dragon for finishers. Alternatively, players can get quick access to Extra Deck monsters for that extra kick if they combo Nebula Dragon and Blue-Eyes White Dragon.

Deck List

Monsters

Luster Dragon (3) Nebula Dragon (2) Blue-Eyes White Dragon (2) Twin-Headed Behemoth (1) The Dark – Hex-Sealed Fusion (1) Kidmodo Dragon (2) Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring (2) Maxx ‘C’ (2) Lancer Dragonute (2) Axe Dragonute (2) Kaiser Glider (2) Strong Wind Dragon (1)

Spells

Stamping Destruction (3) Back to Square One (2) Fusion Substitute (2) Rush Recklessly (2) Silver’s Cry (2)

Traps

Ring of Destruction (2) Threatening Roar (2) Defense Draw (2)

Extra Deck

King Dragun (3) Five-Headed Dragon (2) Blue-Eyes Twin Burst Dragon (2) Blue-Eyes Spirit Dragon (2) Black Rose Moonlight Dragon (1) Kachi Kochi Dragon (3)

Blue-Eyes Standard

Seto Kaiba and his Blue-Eyes White Dragon remain extremely powerful figures in Yu-Gi-Oh! history, and the sheer destructive potential of this monster is easily utilized in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. At its core, this deck relies on the steady accessibility of Blue-Eyes monsters with the right summoning materials, allowing players to dish out star cards as early as the first turn.

Combos that can easily tap into the Blue-Eyes variants include sacrifices from Sage with Eyes of Blue and the White Stone of Ancients, as well as Blue-Eyes reveals to unleash Alternative White Dragon. GY-based triggers can Special Summon the likes of Blue-Eyes Abyss Dragon and Dragon Spirit of White as well. The sheer spammability of Special Summons of this deck can make players get a Seto Kaiba moment of constantly summoning the ever-reliable Blue-Eyes White Dragon.

Deck List

Monsters

Blue-Eyes White Dragon (3) Blue-Eyes Alternative White Dragon (3) Blue-Eyes Abyss Dragon (1) Blue-Eyes Chaos MAX Dragon (1) Sage with Eyes of Blue (3) The White Stone of Ancients (3) Dragon Spirit of White (2) Maiden with Eyes of Blue (1)

Spells

The Melody of Awakening Dragon (3) Trade-In (3) Cards of Consonance (3) Silver’s Cry (2) Dragon’s Mirror (1) Return of the Dragon Lords (3) Chaos Form (1) Polymerization (1)

Traps

Red Reboot (1) Destined Rivals (2) True Light (3)

Extra Deck

Blue-Eyes Spirit Dragon (1) Galaxy-Eyes Cipher Blade Dragon (1) Virtual World Kyubi – Shenshen (1) Number 38: Hope Harbinger Dragon Titanic Galaxy (1) Number 107: Galaxy-Eyes Tachyon Dragon (1) Azure-Eyes Silver Dragon (1) Blue-Eyes Twin Burst Dragon (2) Neo Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon (3) Ravenous Crocodragon Archetyhs (1) Galaxy-Eyes Cipher Dragon (1) Heratic Sky Dragon Overlord of Heliopolis (1) Number 48: Dragluon (1)

Red Is For Destruction

Card game enthusiasts know that the color red is commonly associated with aggressive builds, courtesy of Magic: The Gathering color typing. However, this archetype also applies in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, especially easy-combo builds that rely on overpowering foes with attacks before they can strike back. This Yu-Gi-Oh! build capitalizes on Synchro and XYZ Summon mechanics to secure powerful summons on the get-go, aided by decent control cards to ensure protections from enemy effects.

In terms of specifics, this deck relies on three core monsters to stop the enemy’s offensive. Firstly, tapping into Hot Red Dragon Archfiend King Calamity immediately stops enemies from activating effects for a whole turn. Meanwhile, the powerful Yu-Gi-Oh! card Red Supernova Dragon becomes a strong wiper as it can banish itself as well as the rest of the opponent’s cards. Lastly, the Red Rising Dragon can serve as an ever-reliable aggressive monster.

Deck List

Monsters

Supay (1) Synkron Resonator (2) Force Resonator (1) Red Resonator (2) Crimson Resonator (3) Creation Resonator (1) Rokket Syncrhon (1) Maxx “C” (2) Sangan (1) Witch of the Black Forest (3) Red Sprinter (2) Wandering King Wildwind (3) Red Familiar (1)

Spells

Harpie’s Feather Duster (1) Pot of Avarice (1) Resonator Call (2) Lightning Storm (1) Resonator Command (2)

Traps

Mirror Force (1) Drowning Mirror Force (1) Wicked Rebirth (1) Crackdown (1) Red Reign (2) Red Cocoon (1) Counter Gate (1)

Extra Deck

Red Rising Dragon (3) Red Supernova Dragon (1) Hot Red Dragon Archfiend King Calamity (2) Exploder Dragonwing (1) Samsara, Dragon of Rebirth (1) Tyrant Red Dragon Archfiend (1) Hot Red Dragon Archfiend (1) Scarlight Red Dragon Archfiend (1) Chaos Ruler, the Chaotic Magical Dragon (1) Hot Red Dragon Archfiend Bane (1) Queen Dragun Djinn (1) Hot Red Dragon Archfiend Abyss (1)

Blue-Eyes Modified Power

Thanks to the “Power of Dragons” starter deck, players of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel do have an easy access to a dragon-themed deck to rain down hell on enemies. However, Yu-Gi-Oh! players looking for that white lightning punch can tweak this deck a bit and give it a nice Seto Kaiba touch, transforming it into an accessible Blue-Eyes deck that players can spam Ranked Matches with powerful Yu-Gi-Oh! cards to wipe opponents quickly.

At its core, this deck relies on Blue-Eyes Chaos MAX Dragon for firepower, as well as cards that provide easy combos to access this behemoth. These include the likes of Buster Whelp of the Destruction Swordsman, Sage with Eyes of Blue, and the White Stone of Ancients that give faster access to devastatingly-strong dragon cards. Likewise, the deck has strong fetch potential as well as negates to ensure opponents can’t counter the player’s dragon-summoning streak.

Deck List

Monsters

Blue-Eyes White Dragon (3) Blue-Eyes Alternative Dragon (2) Blue-Eyes Abyss Dragon (1) Buster Blader, the Destruction Swordsmaster (1) Buster Blader (2) Dragon Spirit of White (1) The White Stone of Ancients (3) The White Stone of Legend (1) Sage with Eyes of Blue (3) Effect Veiler (1) Buster Whelp of the Destruction Swordsman (3) Dragon Buster Destruction Sword (1) Galactic Spiral Dragon (1) Chaos Dragon Levianeer (1) Blue-Eyes Chaos MAX Dragon (1)

Spells

World Legacy Guardragon (2) The Melody of Awakening Dragon (3) Trade-In (3) Chaos Form (1) Destruction Swordsman Fusion (1) One for One (1) Where art Thou? (2) Cards of Consequence (2) Mausoleum of White (1) Ruins of the Divine Dragon Lords (1) Return of the Dragon Lords (2) Twin Twisters (2)

Traps

Destruction Sword Memories (2) Prologue of the Destruction Swordsman (2)

Extra Deck

Blue-Eyes Spirit Dragon (1) Buster Dragon (2) Azure Eyes Silver Dragon (1) PSY-Framelord Omega (1) Guardragon Pisty (1) Linkuriboh (1) Protector Whelp of the Destruction Swordsman (1) Knightmare Phoenix (1) Knightmare Unicorn (1) Buster Blader, The Dragon Destroyer Swordsman (2) Number 38: Hope Harbinger Dragon Titanic Galaxy (1) Galaxy-Eyes Cipher Dragon (1) Galaxy-Eyes Cipher Blade Dragon (1)

Red-Eyes Supremacy

Whereas Kaiba and his Blue-Eyes White Dragon card against Yugi and his Dark Magician serves as perhaps the most iconic rivalry in Yu-Gi-Oh! fandom, Joey Wheeler and his Red-Eyes Black Dragon come as a close second in terms of nasty powersets, both in the anime and in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel meta. While the Blue-Eyes symbolize sheer power, the Red-Eyes deck mark everlasting potential, and this is what this deck does.

Despite the lack of control cards in this deck, this build odes have Meteor Dragon Red-Eyes Impact to protect key monsters in the build. This kit capitalizes on the sheer firepower of the Red-Eyes Black Dragon. Ever-reliable cards such as Black Dragon’s Chick, Red-Eyes Baby Dragon, and the Black Stone of Legend can consistently summon the Red-Eyes Black Dragon to continuously decimate foes.

Deck List

Monsters

Red-Eyes Black Dragon (3) The Black Stone of Legend (3) Black Dragon’s Chick (2) Red-Eyes Baby Dragon (2) Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring (2) Maxx ‘C’ (2) Black Metal Dragon (2) Red Eyes-Wyvern (2) Red-Eyes Retro Dragon (2) Summoned Skull (1) Meteor Dragon Red-Eyes Impact (1) Red-Eyes Black Flare Dragon (1) Red-Eyes Darkness Dragon (1) Red-Eyes Darkness Metal Dragon (1)

Spells

Red Eyes Fusion (3) Return of the Dragon Lords (2) Red Eyes Insight (3) Inferno Fire Blast (3)

Traps

Red Eyes Spirit (2)

Extra Deck

Meteor Black Comet Dragon (1) Archfiend Black Skull Dragon (1) Number 75: Bamboozling Gossip Shadow (1) Hieratic Dragon King of Atum (1) Number 39: Utopia Beyond (1) Number 11: Big Eyes (1) Red-Eyes Flare Metal Dragon (3) Gaia Dragon, the Thunder Charger (1) Dark Armed, the Dragon of Annihilation (1) Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS – Sky Thunder (1) Accesscode Talker (1) Darkness Metal, the Dragon of Dark Steel (1)

Dragonmaid Service

What’s better than having a team of maids and a cluster of dragons at someone’s employ – having Dragonmaids! There’s actually a Yu-Gi-Oh! monster archetype designed around dishing out combos to achieve a variety of effects, and their synergy works well as a Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel build. At its core, the Dragonmaids can not only decimate enemy forces but also negate a lot of their counters. Not to mention, their cards are relatively easy to cast with the right combinations.

In the case of main plays, Dragonmaid Sheou not only possesses decent negates but also becomes a rather imposing element in the battlefield. Likewise, House Dragonmaid can help summon other Dragonaids from the GY. With the right combos, this Dragonmaid deck can bounce back from wipes thanks to resummon tricks.

Deck List

Monsters

Dragonmaid Tinkhec (2) Dragonmaid Ernus (2) Chamber Dragonmaid (3) Kitchen Dragonmaid (1) Parlor Dragonmaid (3) Nurse Dragonmaid (3) Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring (2) Noctovision Dragon (2)

Spells

Dragonmaid Hospitality (2) Ruins of the Divine Dragon Lords (1) Return of the Dragon Lords (2) Dragonmaid Changeover (2) World Legacy Guardragon (1) Super Polymerization (2) Sky Striker Mobilize – Engage! (1) Sky Striker Mecha – Hornet Drones (1)

Traps

Dragonmaid Downtime (1) Dragonmaid Tidying (2) Torrential Tribute (1) Evenly Matched (2) Paleozoic Dinomischus (2) Infinite Impermanence (2)

Extra Deck

Dragonmaid Sheou (2) House Dragonmaid (2) Hieratic Seal of the Heavenly Spheres (1) Sky Striker Ace – Kagari (1) Imduk the World Chalice Dragon (1) Guardragon Pisty (1) Knightmare Phoenix (1) Knightmare Cerberus (1) Reprodocus (1) Cross-Sheep (1) Knightmare Unicorn (1) Borreload Dragon (1) Underworld Goddess of the Closed World (1)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel was released on January 18, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Android, Xbox One, iOS, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X and S.