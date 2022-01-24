Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Review – The Ultimate Duel Simulator

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: We analyze Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, now available for consoles and Steam. This free to play is Konami’s bet for Yu-Gi-Oh! in 2022. Is it a good game? Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel arrived on PC (Steam) and consoles (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, without prior notice. We already told you about it in our preview, and now we tell you what we thought after having played it in depth. Just below we give you all the keys to the new free to play game of Yu-Gi-Oh! from Konami for 2022:

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: Konami’s bet in the medium and long term

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is Konami’s spearhead when it comes to video games in this saga, not only for the year 2022, but also for the medium and long term. Following in the footsteps of another of his recent great successes (Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links), Master Duel has been conceived as a free to play title and game as a service. In other words, it is a title that will be updated over time with new content.

For those new: Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a card video game based on the TCG/OCG, that is, the physical version of the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game. We have over 10,000 different cards, and the list will be updated over time. For those not so new: in Master Duel there are some curious changes with respect to the TCG. For example, the banlist is that of the OCG, so it can shock us to see players using multiple copies of “C” Maxx, for example.