Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: PS Plus Offers 50 Free Card Boosters

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has been buzzing after his surprise arrival with bombastic success. And PS Plus subscribers have even more reason to celebrate, as the game is offering 50 packs of assorted cards for free to anyone who uses the service.

The packs are valid for PS4 and PS5, and as the game has cross-progression between platforms, if you also play elsewhere, just activate it through Play and enjoy it in your account anywhere else where the game is available. .

If you’re curious to know how much this promotion represents in monetary value, it’s worth a quick count. Each card pack in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel costs 100 in-game gems. 50 packs, then, are worth 5,000 gems. Currently on PSN, the maximum Gem you can buy at once is 4,200, which comes with 720 extras for a total of 4,920.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is already one of the 5 most played games on Steam, but we still don’t have this type of data for consoles. It is to be expected, however, that this success will also be reflected on other platforms, especially the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, which have a history closer to Japanese releases.