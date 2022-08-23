Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel prohibits five cards, limits four

Since launching in January, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has a lot of updates that have added new maps, cosmetic items and single-player stories to the game. Every monthly season since the game’s release includes a special event, and past events have focused on summoning mechanics like Synchro and Fusion, or deck-building restrictions like N/R Festival. At the last event of the popular online card game, the first competitive event was presented – the Duelists’ Cup. Now that the Duelists’ Cup ended last weekend, Konami has released its newest Forbidden and Limited List.

At the end of the Duelists’ Cup, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel officially presented its latest changes to the list of bans of the game, which should appear on August 31. The newest Master Duel ban list has a collection of five cards that have received the “Banned” status, which means that players cannot run copies in their decks. Cards such as Imperial Order, Vanity’s Emptiness and True King of All Calamities have been banned for their overwhelming power in the game format. Others, such as Number 75: Bamboozling Gossip Shadow and Destiny HERO — Celestial, have also suffered due to interactions with some decks.

In the latest update of the Master Duel ban list, four cards were added to the limited list of the game, which limits their number to one copy per deck. Crossout Designator and Pot of Prosperity have received restrictions on their total strength in several decks: Crossout allows players to fold cards, and Prosperity gives the draw power. Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu was also limited to one copy due to the power of Prank-Kids cards along with the recently introduced Adventurer cards. The latest limited edition map, Fusion Destiny, allows players to summon the mighty Destiny Destroyer HERO Phoenix Enforcer.

Forbidden

Destiny HERO – Order of the Heavenly Empire No. 75: The Deceptive shadow of Gossip The True King of All Disasters The Emptiness of Vanity

Limited

Crossout Designator Fusion Destiny Pot of Prosperity Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu

Semi – limited

Altergeist Multifaker Fire Formation – Tenki Salamanggreat Gazelle Skill Drain

Unlimited

Night Attacker

Along with the bans and restrictions, the latest Master Duel update also reduced the restrictions for some cards, and introduced more minor restrictions for some. The semi-limited list of the game also received four new cards, and Salamanggreat Gazelle and Altergeist Multifaker increased to two copies per deck. Night Assailant was also removed from the Banned and Restricted List of the game due to a change in the text of his card updating his effect. Fire Formation — Tenki and Skill Drain have also undergone minor changes with the update of the ban list, moving from three copies to two.

Yu-Gi-Oh! The latest update to Master Duel came when the game received a flood of new maps in recent months. Konami was constantly adding new sets to the game every month, bringing with them many powerful cards that Master Duel players could insert into their decks. Master Duel has also provided players with more opportunities to experience the game in recent updates with the introduction of a casual match and the previously mentioned Duelist Cup. Konami’s newest banlist will seek to balance the popular online card game as it hosts its first competitive event.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and mobile devices.