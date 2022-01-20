Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Is Already One Of The 5 Most Played Games On Steam

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel arrived by surprise yesterday, the 19th, on all platforms. And on PC, it seems like we have a lot of fans of the franchise, because the game has almost immediately jumped into the top 5 on Steam.

At the time of writing this post it is in fourth place according to SteamDB. But growth is so fast that your position may be even better by the time you’re reading it.

So far the highest peak of players for the game was 219,368. The new Yu-Gi-Oh! is ahead of Apex Legends and is only behind PUBG, DOTA 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Valve’s platform.

The free format release coming up suddenly proved to be the right choice for this title. Many TCG players and Yu-Gi-Oh! will likely at least give the game a chance, as it literally costs nothing but time. And the popularity will help keep online matches heated.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel was also right to make a very complete release right on the debut. The game arrived with 10,000 cards, several features and game modes and even a single player campaign.

In addition to PC, the game is available on PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. A mobile version has also been promised to arrive later.