Yu-Gi-Oh! Links to Duels are still important after Master Duel and Cross Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is quite an interesting footnote in the long history of the video game series. This is a mobile game in which many elements of the format and effects of the famous card game have been removed to make the game faster. It is also notable for forcing players to receive new cards either in the form of item drops or in 3-card boosters, which have a rarity found in games with gacha apps. As much as it sounds like they detract from the experience, Duel Links works and is one of the most accessible ways to experience YGO TCG to date.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Initially, Duel Links was launched on mobile devices at the end of 2016. A year later, the game was released for PC on Steam. While Duel Links has been recognized by many fans, some hardcore players have complained about the lack of a proper card game simulator with Yu-Gi-Oh! A collectible card game in full force. This demand for a truly digital YGO TCG experience led to the creation of Master Duel. However, despite the fact that there is a full-fledged simulator for the game itself, Duel Links still has its place next to it.

RELATED: Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel adds a casual queue, PvP event “Duelists Cup”

Yu-Gi-Oh! Unique Duel Link format

The famous card game is loved by many, but also scolded for its complexity. Yu-Gi-Oh! I have been dealing with complaints from former players for many years, and these concerns seemed to only grow with each new format added to the game. One YGO TCG game can easily take several hours, and while some die-hard fans don’t mind it, it’s one of the most common issues with the iconic TCG that many people disagree with.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links changes this for the better. In the mobile game, players experience a shortened version of YGO by playing in the “Speed Duel” format. In this particular version of the card game, there are two sets of three cells for monster zones, spells and traps, rather than the usual five in a row. Decks are limited to a maximum of 30 cards, and some monster effects, such as Crystal Beasts cards, have been modified to compensate for this. These changes may seem insignificant, but the Speed Duel format lives up to its name, and duels that once took hours now take minutes thanks to improvements in the mobile version of the game formula – a long—awaited change, thanks to which fans continue to play from the moment of launch.

Duel Link Developing Storylines

When Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links was released for the first time, many fans of the series who like animated spin-offs were upset to see that the game only has the original YGO and the corresponding characters. However, as of 2017, Yu-Gi-Oh! GX was added, which started a small tradition of adding a new world based on a different anime season, about every year. Along with the addition of new maps and calling methods to the mobile title depending on the added season, new characters have appeared in these worlds with events reflecting the canonical stories from the shows from which they came.

After player feedback received during surveys, an update in which a world based on Yu-Gi-Oh was added! 5D saw how events slowly intertwined into these characters’ own original stories. Some of these storylines take place after the original anime season, such as the events of Arc-V implying that the villain defeated at the end of the series may return. Even though Cross Duel uses anime characters after Master Duel decided to focus on card lore instead, Duel Links is the only YGO video game currently that not only focuses on anime, but also continues narratives of completed seasons to provide fans with new content.

Despite the fact that the mobile title is approaching the latest anime made in relation to Yu-Gi-Oh! The collectible card game itself, Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS, the game has not added the VRAINS world yet. This world, judging by the track record of previous releases, should appear in the game sometime in September. In this world, along with Arc-V, there are still a fair number of characters added to the game for quite some time. However, if Duel Links decides that it wants to focus on the intersection of other YGO eras after the addition of the final world, many fans will have no problem with this, since this type of crossover has not been in the series since 2010. .

In addition, due to the fact that the game has become easier and faster, Duel Links remains one of the most convenient ways to play Yu-Gi-Oh! for both veterans and fans who want to learn the game at their own pace. Even though there are two other games on the same platforms that can compete with Duel Links, the way these games offer completely different experiences is perfect for any fan. However, it is quite obvious that Duel Links is the most accessible, which gives it some protection from the experimental nature of Cross Duel and the ultimate Collectible Card game experience in general, which can be found in Master Duel. In this regard, it is likely that Duel Links will remain important for many Yu-Gi-Oh! fans for a long time.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is now available on Android, iOS and PC.