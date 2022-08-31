Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel Reveals Release Date

Yu-Gi-Oh! Over the past year, the franchise has resumed its presence in the world of video games thanks to a combination of new games and major updates. The long-awaited Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel was launched earlier this year and was a huge success: the online card game quickly gathered a large player base after its launch. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links has also undergone significant updates since last summer: the pendulum challenge and a game world based on Yu-Gi-Oh have been added to the game! ARK is in the anime. Now Konami is preparing for the next major launch of Yu-Gi-Oh! The Crusade duel.

The newest trailer for the upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh mobile exclusive! Cross Duel has officially announced its release date with narration from the iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! antagonist Seto Kaiba. The teaser trailer confirmed that the release of Cross Duel is just around the corner with Yu-Gi-Oh! the launch of the game will take place on September 6, 2022. The teasers of the game show special animations for the characteristic monsters of each anime season, such as the Dark Wizard, the Stardust Dragon and Number 39: Utopia. Konami previously opened pre-registration on Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross-duel last month.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel was first introduced during the streaming event “Yu-Gi-Oh! Digital Next” in June last year, along with updates for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, Master Duel and Rush Duel. Cross Duel was introduced as a different approach from the standard Yu-Gi-Oh! a style that presents the gameplay as free for all four players, similar to the cult duel from the first anime. Cross Duel is a tag team system with characters from the entire Yu-Gi-Oh story, which allows players to pair up with Yugi Muto, Jayden Yuki and Jack Atlas among others.

The second trailer, uploaded along with the release date, reveals details of the Cross Duel game modes, covering single player, tag duels and a four-player co-op mode. In a single player game, players compete against three AI-controlled opponents and move their monsters along a linear grid to deal damage. In Tag Duels, players team up with a partner with a total of life points. In raid duels, all four players team up to defeat a huge imposing boss monster in the center of the stage, and sending monsters at your allies heals them.

Yu-Gi-Oh! The release of Cross Duel followed a dark period in the history of Yu-Gi-Oh! community as fans mourn the loss of creator Yu-Gi-Oh! Kazuki Takahashi. It turned out that Takahashi passed away in early July, and fans mourned the loss of the manga artist and creator of card games. Although Takahashi would write several short stories before coming to Yu-Gi-Oh!, the story of Egyptian gods and card battles would become the artist’s most successful work. Cross Duel will continue the legacy of Yu-Gi-Oh! creator, when it comes out in September.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel will be released on September 6, 2022 for mobile devices.