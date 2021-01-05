Ys IX: Monstrum Nox has demo released for PS4

Producer NIS America and Falcom announced that a demo of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox for PlayStation 4 is now available in the West, giving a partial idea of what is in the full version of the title.

“Take a look at the mysterious city of Balduq with this demonstration of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox. Choose between two important points to explore and try out the new Gifts and Monstruns before starting the full adventure, ”says the demo description.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will be available in the United States on February 2 and for Switch and PC at a date to be announced.