You’ve just met two of the MCU’s strongest young Avengers

Attention: SPOILERS for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Thor: Love and Thunder features two of the most powerful potential Young Avengers: Axel Heimdallson (Kieron L. Dyer) and Love (India Rose Hemsworth). Both are the children of two powerful beings from the Marvel cinematic universe, and they may eventually become part of a future team of young Avengers characters gradually gathering in the MCU. Indeed, Love and Axl are on their way, considering the heroes of Asgard who brought them up: King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Thor himself (Chris Hemsworth).

As the MCU introduces more and more young heroes taking on the mantle of the Avengers, what could be the next powerful superhero team is slowly taking shape. Based on the list of “Young Avengers” in Marvel comics, the MCU already has a new Hawkeye in the person of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), America Chavez (Sochitl Gomez), Eli Bradley, also known as Patriot (Elijah Richardson), and Cassie Lang, also known as Rost (Katherine Newton). . In addition, the twin sons of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) are in the Multiverse Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Kline), also known as Wiccan and Aids. And although she is not a Young Avenger in the comics, Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) can easily join the MCU’s Young Avengers team, as can Riri Williams, also known as Iron Heart (Dominic Thorne), who is waiting for her MCU debut.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” introduced Axel Heimdallson and Love as new MCU characters. The son of the late Heimdall (Idris Elba), who died in “Avengers: Infinity War”, is actually named Astrid, but he adopted “Axl” in honor of the lead singer of Guns N’ Roses, whose songs predominate in “Thor: Love and Thunder”. and is the soundtrack to the wild battle scenes of the film. Love is the young daughter of the Butcher God Gorr (Christian Bale), and it was her unjust death that prompted Gorr to a mad desire to kill all the gods in the universe with a Necromech. In his last act of love, the Butcher God resurrected his daughter in the Forge of Eternity, and Gorr entrusted Love to Tor Odinson as his dying wish.

How strong is love and Axel Heimdallson

As the daughter of Gorr, Love has magical abilities, but it is unclear to what extent. But Love is lucky that she is trained and brought up by Thor, who teaches a young girl how to be a hero and fight the armies of evil to protect the helpless. Together they are known as Love and Thunder. Love is obviously already a very powerful being that will only get stronger as it grows older.

Axl is a few years older than Love, but they are both still children, so it’s hard to estimate how strong they will become. But both Axl and Love are much stronger than any normal person. Axl is an Asgardian, which means he is immortal and endowed with superior speed and strength. In addition, Axel inherited from his father Heimdall infinite vision and hearing. After he and the other children of Asgard are abducted by Gorr, Axl can use his powers to cross time and space to contact Thor. Axel’s eyes also turn golden, just like Heimdall’s. Axl also displayed leadership qualities reminiscent of his father.

Will Love and Axl Heimdalson return to the MCU?

“Thor: Love and Thunder” promises that “Thor will return,” so it seems that both Axel Heimdallson and Love will appear in “Thor 5,” especially if Taika Waititi returns to directing, since he essentially created both characters. But since this is the MCU, Love and Axl have the opportunity to appear elsewhere. Axl is especially convenient for performing in the future, as he lives in New Asgard, which is located in Norway and has become a popular tourist destination.

Love is now connected to Thor, so she will probably be by his side wherever the Thunder God appears next. Although Axl and Love are a little younger, as are the Maximoff twins, it wouldn’t be surprising if they would give their considerable strength to the Young Avengers when this team of young heroes finally gathers in the MCU.